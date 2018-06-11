NGO simplifies budget for 3.5m citizens

A non-governmental organisation, BudgiT Nigeria, says it has simplified Nigeria’s 2018 Budget and distributed to at least 3.5 million citizens for easy understanding.

The Head of Research, BudgiT Nigeria, Mr Samuel Atiku, made the disclosure on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Atiku said that BudgIT used tech tools to simplify the budget and other matters of public spending for citizens, with a view to increasing transparency and accountability.

He said that understanding of budgets would also improve participatory governance by enabling the citizens to make informed reactions.

Atiku added that Budgit was committed to using technology to close gaps between citizens and institutions to facilitate societal change.

He said that BudgiT’s project-tracking tool, Tracka, created in 2014, had enabled some citizens to post pictures of developmental projects in their communities.

“We reach out to Nigerians via digital and physical spaces and online and offline conversations on government finances and public sector efficiency.

“BudgiT’s project officers also aid citizens offline to communicate with their elected representatives to demand completion of the government projects in their neighbourhoods,’’ he said.