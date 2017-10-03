Business Professionals urge MSMEs‎ to Priortise quality,standards to raise Nigeria’s non-oil exports

Association of Business Development Professionals in Nigeria, (ABDPIN) wants the Micro Small and Medium Enterprise, MSMEs to prioritise quality and standards to raise their impact on Nigeria’s non oil export,while also addressing concerns of export rejects.

ABDPIN are group of Business Professionals who guide MSMEs ‎on Business support services,while preparing most of them in non-oil export sector on how to ensure their product breaks through the global markets for wealth creation,while ensuring their product is exportable.

Franklyn Akinyosoye, President,Association of Business Development Service Professionals in Nigeria told BusinessDay at the National Conference of Business Development Service Providers(BDSPs) and MSME Development Consultants in Nigeria that the MSME operators must prioritise quality and standard to be be at par with their global peers.

Akinyosoye said:”Our conference is focused on professionalism of our members.Knowledge is a continuous something,and that’s why our members must continuously improve themselves to ensure they guide small scale businesses on quality and standards .We must raise our standards as consultants and impact the MSME sector”

‎He states further that,”A consultant must be professionals .We are also talking to our members on the usage of modern technology as business service professionals”

He adds that the professional body is also working with the federal government in the MSME clinic in ensuring that the ease of doing business concerns are addressed with the operators in small scale businesses growing and expanding their business.

Also,Daniel Ochi Vic‎e President of the Association said the conference is also pulling together members to brand themselves in uniqueness,in line with the demands of 21st century,while also having greater impact on MSME growth in the country.

According to him,”We have got two growth strategies for our members,and we have designed modules that each of our member go through qauterly which is focused at developing themselves.We would also be commencing MSME and Business S Professionals interaction to ensure that we address some of the concerns they raise in their businesses”

Nigeria it would be noted has up to 37 million MSMES in the country,but industry experts are also raising concerns that access to key intervention funds of the government and growing their business to absorb up to 65 million unemployed in the country is still a worrying factor.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA