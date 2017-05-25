BusinessDay reader lifts trader with N40,000

Oluwabukolami Ajibola, a trader in Lagos, has received N40, 000 donation from an anonymous BusinessDay reader to restart her foodstuff business.

The mother of three was featured in this section of Thursday, May 18, 2017, where she said capital to revive her foodstuff business which crumbled due to the harsh economic climate in the country is her greatest challenge.

The trader had earlier told BusinessDay that life has been tough since her husband walked out on them, leaving her with the entire responsibility of raising their three children.

‘‘We practically live at the mercy of others. Sometimes, we get hand-outs from church members and relatives but it’s not enough to start a small business.

‘‘Those hand-outs are getting thinner by the day. Some people don’t give anymore because they say what they have is no longer enough for them,’’ Ajibola told BusinessDay last week.

Apart from reviving her foodstuff business, the trader also mentioned house rent as one of her worries.

She said, ‘‘My landlord wants to threw me out of the house at the moment but, I’m still pleading with him to let me stay while I look for how to pay him what I owe but he refused.

‘‘I really want to restart my foodstuff business. With the proceeds, I can foot my bills and take adequate care of my family,’’ Ajibola said.

Presenting the donation of N40, 000 to the beneficiary last Monday, Jumoke Akiyode, ICT correspondent, BusinessDay, advised Ajibola to put the money to good use.

The trader who overjoyed thanked the benevolent donor for the money and BusinessDay for the platform.

Ajibola said, ‘‘I want to say a big thank you to the person that gave me this huge sum of money to start my business again. May the Almighty God bless you beyond your expectations and meet you at the point of your need’’

CHINWE AGBEZE