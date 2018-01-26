BusinessDay’s Odinaka Anudu wins 2017 MAN Reporter of the Year award, back-to-back

BusinessDay journalist, Odinaka Anudu, has won the 2017 Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) Reporter of the Year award. Anudu retained the award which he also won in 2016.

Anudu was announced the winner at the 2018 MAN annual media luncheon held in Ikeja, Lagos, last Wednesday.

Anudu won the newspaper category, while Temple Asaju of Channels TV emerged winner in the television category.

According to MAN, Anudu’s stories, submitted through a competitive process, were considered most incisive and in-depth, meeting all the criteria set by judges.

His in-depth reporting and analysis of relevant issues in the manufacturing sector stood out among his colleagues’, said MAN.

Frank Jacobs, president of MAN, said Anudu also won the award for going an extra mile to do in-depth reporting and analyses of issues and policies affecting the manufacturing sector, adding that he placed key manufacturing challenges on the front burner of public discourse.

Odinaka Anudu, BusinessDay’s editorial analyst, heads the Industry and SMEs desks, supervising a widely-read section produced every Monday called ‘Start-Up Digest’. He has won a number of local and international journalism awards, fellowships and grants.

Last year, he was nominated by the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, for a fully-funded investigation in Guateng.

Anudu is an economist, philosopher, public speaker and former school teacher. He was trained by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) on Trade Negotiation and was formerly the secretary-general of the National Drug Abuse Control Association. He has received several training programmes in journalism, locally and internally. He has two books to his credit, ‘Top-Class English for Schools and Colleges’ (2009) and ‘Drug Abuse and Our Future: Who Will Bell the Cat?’ (2010).

In its tradition, BusinessDay has produced award-winning journalists, including Anthony Osae-Brown (editor), Chuka Uroko, Obinna Emelike, Patrick Atuanya, Iheanyi Nwachukwu, Daniel Obi, Teliat Sule, Josephine Okojie, Isaac Anyaogu, Caleb Ojewale, among many others.

