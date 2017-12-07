Buzz Bar set to redefine nightlife in Lagos

Buzz Bar, an exclusive premium lounge, is set to open its doors to nightlife lovers in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos State on December 7, 2017.

According to a statement sent to BusinessDay, “The birthing of Buzz Barr begins with a long, well thought out idea to redefine nightlife and cater to a discerning clientele who have a desire for ambience, quality service, luxurious interior and like minds.”

The barr is decorated in a rustic style with the bar made of onyx marble which has a translucent appearance and rich pattern. The design gives the space an authentic and natural feel.

The company plans to be the one-stop ultimate nightlife destination for a premium ultra plush dining, lounging and clubbing experience.

“The 5 star facility has an elegant decor and setting, and presents architecture of amazing amenities with a unique use of art and interior design with other entertainment facilities for a perfect luxury nightlife experience,” the statement read.

Other amenity the bar has on offer includes a casual and intimate lounge setting with a capacity for 200 guests. It gives guests a spacious and enabling environment to have an exceptional food and drink experience while enjoying great music by the in-house DJs.

It also has a kitchen on the ground floor with an international chef and an outdoor patio that gives clients an enhanced view of the busy streets of Victoria Island with great ambience.