Buzz Bar set to redefine nightlife in Lagos

December 7th, 2017 Life 0 comments

Buzz Bar, an exclusive premium lounge, is set to open its doors to nightlife lovers in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos State on December 7, 2017.

According to a statement sent to BusinessDay, “The birthing of Buzz Barr begins with a long, well thought out idea to redefine nightlife and cater to a discerning clientele who have a desire for ambience, quality service, luxurious interior and like minds.”

 

The barr is decorated in a rustic style with the bar made of onyx marble which has a translucent appearance and rich pattern. The design gives the space an authentic and natural feel.

The company plans to be the one-stop ultimate nightlife destination for a premium ultra plush dining, lounging and clubbing experience.

“The 5 star facility has an elegant decor and setting, and presents architecture of amazing amenities with a unique use of art and interior design with other entertainment facilities for a perfect luxury nightlife experience,” the statement read.

 

Other amenity the bar has on offer includes a casual and intimate lounge setting with a capacity for 200 guests. It gives guests a spacious and enabling environment to have an exceptional food and drink experience while enjoying great music by the in-house DJs.

It also has a kitchen on the ground floor with an international chef and an outdoor patio that gives clients an enhanced view of the busy streets of Victoria Island with great ambience.

