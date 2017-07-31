C3 holds Nigeria’s first Creative Content Conference

C3 (Creative Content Conference) sets its mark as the first content market in Lagos and Nigeria at large! A platform which connects TV networks / online distribution platforms with Content Creators / Production studios.

Lagos is the economic melting pot of Africa and is known for one of the most polarizing entertainment industries especially in music, movies and the emerging world of comics in Africa. However, in recent research by the ACCA (African Creative Content Association) over 65% of content developers have quality content but with no avenue to connect with the right platforms to distribute and monetize these projects.

With over 20 TV / Online platforms and over 30 content developers C3 promises to be a memorable event that would drive a powerful push to the creative industry commercially. With the support of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, Nigerian Film Cooperation & African Creative Content Association this would be a driving force in the industry birthing a more proactive economy in the content market space just like MIPCOM, DISCOP and other world content markets.

Here are a few mentions of TV networks which would be participating:

With Panellist such as Niyi Akinmolayan Director of the coming Wedding Party 2 and Founder of Anthill Studios (A Lagos based Animation Studio), Matthew Okoduwa (Zonal Director NBC), Tecla (Content Executive NTA), Stephanie of AFP Global, Momah of Channels TV just to mention a few could this be the revolution of content distribution in Nigeria amongst local networks?

If you would love to attend this event register here (www.vexpoafrica.com/register-c3/)