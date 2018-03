The audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017 released by Cadbury Nigeria Plc. to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) revealed that the company grew its gross earnings by 10 percent year-on-year to N33.1billion (US$91.9m) from N30 billion ($83.1m) reported in December 2016. The company’s profit after tax was up 200 percent to…



