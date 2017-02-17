CAF Champions League: Rangers FC vows to upset JS Saoura

Rangers International FC of Enugu has vowed to beat JS Saoura of Algeria in the second leg of the ongoing CAF Champions League match scheduled for February 19, 2017.

It will be recalled that Rangers played 1-1 draw with Saoura FC in Algeria on February 10 and needs at worst a goal-less draw to qualify for the next round of the competition.

Speaking ahead of the cracker in Enugu, Foster Chime, the Media Officer, said that the club would beat the North African club to seal its qualification.

He said that the players met Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who promised to boost their morale for the match.

“The governor promised to boost the morale of the players for the CAF return leg match against Saoura but he did not mention the amount due to some reasons best known to him,’’ Chime said.

He said that the club would go for the winning goals.

“I know that the match will be a tough one as Saoura showed that they were a good side in the first leg and they would be facing us in Enugu like wounded lions.

“We need goalless draw to progress but the players want to progress with victory and on superior goal difference.

“I am happy players like Captain Okey Odita, Chinedu Udeagha, Etim Mathew and lots more made it known to the technical crew that they will give their all for the club to go far in the ongoing Continental league.

On players’ injury update, the Club’s Physician, Okey Ezeaku, said that there were no serious injuries sustained from the last match.

“All the players are fit and are expected to face Saoura squarely for a slot in the next round.

“Although we had minor knocks after the match in Algeria and Pape Usmane had malaria but all this were bye gone as all the players were now back to training,’’ Ezeaku said. Rangers’ test match against Abia Comets of Umuahia on Feb. 14, 2017 ended 1-1 as the flying antelopes open scoring in 27th minute through Daniel Etor, while Marshal Okoro restored parity for the visitor in the 42nd minute.