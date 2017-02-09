CAF Championship: Rivers United departs for Mali

Players and officials of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, Rivers United, have left for Mali for a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Championship match.
This is contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by Sammy Wejinya, Rivers United Media Officer.
The statement said that the contingent comprised of 20 players and 13 officials left Nigeria at 9:40am for Bamako.
According to the statement, Rivers United, one of Nigeria’s representatives in the championship, will play AS Real Bamako on Feb. 10.
The statement assured Nigerians of a good outing in Mali.
Leave a Reply