CAF Championship: Rivers United departs for Mali

Players and officials of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club side, Rivers United, have left for Mali for a Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Championship match.

This is contained in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Thursday by Sammy Wejinya, Rivers United Media Officer.

The statement said that the contingent comprised of 20 players and 13 officials left Nigeria at 9:40am for Bamako.

According to the statement, Rivers United, one of Nigeria’s representatives in the championship, will play AS Real Bamako on Feb. 10.

The statement assured Nigerians of a good outing in Mali.