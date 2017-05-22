Cancer treatment centre underway in Ondo – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Monday pledged to establish a cancer treatment centre in the state in order to ensure early detection of the disease.

Akeredolu made the pledge during a courtesy visit on him in Akure by officials of the Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Ondo Chapter, led by the founder and team leader of the NGO, Betty Akeredolu.

The governor, who said the facility was a necessity in the state, also added: “ This centre is one of the things we will set up. We will always support BRECAN.

“Early detection of breast cancer is the only way to stop its advancement. The earlier it’s detected the better.

“Somebody must be prepared to fight it. This foundation is well laid, we can all build on it.”

Earlier, Juliet Ogbuogu, National President of BRECAN, said that it was the association’s aim to spread the campaign and educate women on breast cancer while initiating programmes to combat the disease .

“We want Ondo State to set the pace of bringing women, collaborating with all Non Governmental Organisations, including BRECAN, to control breast cancer in the state.

“We want breast cancer machines here where our women can come and examine themselves.

“We want our women to lobby the legislators to include cancer control in their budgets.

“Ondo State government and all stakeholders should collaborate with us to make impact and also stop our children dying young from cancer,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Betty Akeredolu, appealed to the state government to look inwards with a view to dealing with the issue of breast cancer.

