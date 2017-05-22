Cancer treatment centre underway in Ondo – Akeredolu

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu  of Ondo State  on Monday pledged to establish a cancer treatment centre  in the state in order  to ensure  early detection of  the disease.

Akeredolu made the pledge during a courtesy visit on him in Akure by officials of the  Breast Cancer Association of Nigeria (BRECAN), Ondo Chapter, led by the founder and team leader of the NGO, Betty Akeredolu.

The governor, who said the facility  was  a necessity  in the state, also added:  “ This centre  is one of the things we will set up. We will always support BRECAN.

“Early detection of breast cancer is the only way to stop its advancement. The earlier it’s detected the better.

“Somebody must be prepared to fight it. This foundation is well laid, we can all build on it.”

Earlier, Juliet Ogbuogu, National President of  BRECAN, said that it was the association’s aim to spread the campaign and educate women on breast cancer  while  initiating  programmes to combat the disease .

“We want Ondo State to set the pace of bringing women, collaborating with all Non Governmental Organisations,  including BRECAN,  to control breast cancer in the state.

“We want breast cancer machines here  where our women can come and examine themselves.

“We want our women to lobby the legislators to include cancer control in their budgets.

“Ondo State government and all stakeholders should collaborate with us to make impact and also stop our children dying young from cancer,’’ she said.

Also speaking, the wife of the Ondo State governor, Betty Akeredolu, appealed to the state government to look inwards with a view to dealing  with the issue of breast cancer.

Akeredolu  pleaded  that a cancer treatment centre  be established in the state.

