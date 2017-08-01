Canon deepens digital market competition in Nigeria

Canon camera

Canon, popular providers of cutting edge digital cameras, digital SLR cameras, inkjet printers and professional printers for business and home users are investing in Nigeria and further deepen the competition in the country’s digital market by setting up professional service centers in different parts of Nigeria and providing certified trainings for locals on service provision and repairs.

The company announced that is has now partnered with four local service centers across Lagos, Enugu, Abuja and Porthacourt cities in Nigeria to strengthen its in-country presence and drive its “closer to customer” strategy of optimal customer satisfaction. The partnership will leverage the local strength and expertise of Ensure Services, Kontakt and Technology Distribution (TD) to help create a unique business-to-consumer experience for customers.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos recently, Anil Nambiar, Head of service in North and Central Africa, Canon, said; “We realise that the demand for Canon products in Nigeria is high and so we decided to open an office in Nigeria in 2016, but that was not enough, we needed to ensure that our customers could have access to professional service and repairs directly from us.

Earlier, than now, it was not possible to get a Canon DSLR camera repaired to factory standard in Nigeria but now we have the facilities and competent hands available,” Gambier said.

The Canon-authorised service centre initiative is designed to support the imaging community in Nigeria, while creating access to repair and offer support for industry professionals, businesses and photography enthusiasts.

Through the three authorised service partners, Canon will offer total after-sales product repair services in eight locations across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

According to the company, the service centers will support all B2C products including DSC, DSLR, professional video, OPP inkjet- and Laser-printers, projectors and calculators under the Canon Central and North Africa warranty program.

The warranty program is a specialised – first of a kind service, under Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA); a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. Within the program, Canon will offer customers an exclusive 3-year manufacturer warranty for Canon i-SENSYS Laser printers.

Speaking on the partnership, Somesh Adukia, Sales and Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) said: “The partnership was an important pillar in the brand’s ‘closer to the customer’ strategy which has been one of Canon’s key components for growth in Africa.

“This is a really exciting time to be part of the imaging industry and we’re proud to be raising the bar throughout the market. This partnership clearly amplifies our commitment to bringing our customers closer to our industry-leading products while helping them to maintain the quality that encourages them to have fun with imaging through our ‘Big Partnership, Trusted Services’ motto,” commented Adukia.

“Our setting up of a dedicated entity in Nigeria last year and the introduction of three specialised service providers is our commitment to providing the best possible services to our customers in Nigeria. We are also working towards establishing more collection points for our customers, in case they are located far away from the service locations,” he added.