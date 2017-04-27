Catfish dealer’s capital eroded by rising cost of goods

Name: Blessing Okoroafor

State of Origin: Imo State

Dependants: Six children

Business: I was dealing in catfish. I used to supply catfish in hotels and bars until last October when I could not afford to do that anymore due to the increase in the price of catfish.

Profit: When I was in the catfish business, I made N5, 000 profit on each basket after sales. I bought a basket of catfish for N30, 000 and sold at N35, 000. When the price of a basket of catfish increased to N40, 000 in October last year, I could not continue the business because there was no money to plunge back. The rising cost of food and household items had swallowed the money I had at hand because prices of almost every item in the market had doubled.

I used the proceeds from the business to cater for my family. The catfish business was the only source of income for the family because my husband was out of job as he was sacked by his company due to recession. He has been trying to get a job or a loan to start a small business but has not been successful.

Effect of the recession: This hardship in the country has affected me badly. Now, I don’t have business at hand, no job to earn a living or capital to restart my business. Children school fees are unpaid and I even owe arrears. House rent is almost due and I don’t know how it will be paid. Before now, we feed well but feeding is now a huge problem.

Before the recession: Life was very beautiful for me and my family. My husband was gainfully employed and I had a thriving business so we could afford to cater for the family. We lived in a good place, fed well and the children attended good schools where they were well taught.

Surviving strategy: Since I was delivered of this baby two weeks ago, we have been surviving on goodwill. Neighbours cook and give me some so I could feed my baby and clothing for the baby. But how long will they do that?

School fees: I have not paid my children’s school fees for last term. They went to school last term but were sent away. So, I begged the proprietor to allow them sit for the examination with the promise to pay the fees and she agreed. I thought things would get better but as I’m thinking, things are getting worse by the day. The school has been disturbing me for the school fees and now, this is another term. School has resumed but there is no money to pay the debt I owe. My children are at home.

House rent: When the going was good, we were living in a good apartment in Festac (Lagos) but when life got tough for us and we were unable to pay the rent, the landlord sent us packing. So, we moved into this one room, which is not conducive for a family of eight. The landlord has already reminded us that the rent will expire next week. He said we should get his money ready else he would be forced to drive us away. I don’t even know what to do.

Challenge: Capital to restart my business so I can fend for my family like I used to. This gives me sleepless nights.

CHINWE AGBEZE