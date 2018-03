The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), deposit money banks, Mobile Money Operators, and Super Agents are to roll-out a 500,000 shared agent network within two years, to deepen financial inclusion in the country. The agreement entails an aggressive rollout of 500,000 agent network within two years to offer basic financial services, such as Cash-in, Cash-out,…



