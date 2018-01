BusinessDay is unveiling its ten best ideas for 2017 today with the setting up of the foreign exchange (FX) window for Investors and Exporters (I&E) topping the list of policies and ideas that impacted positively on the economy in general and Nigerians in particular. The Investors & Exporters FX window was established by the Godwin…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.