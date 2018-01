The Chief of Defence Staff, (CDS) General Gabriel Olonisakin has appointed John Agim as the new Director of Defence Information(DDI).

Agim, a Brigadier General, who replaces Major General John Enenche, until his appointment, was Commandant Nigerian Army School of Public Relations.

His appointment takes effect from January 8,2018.

A statement from Wing Commander Oyenike Ademosu of the DHQ said Enenche is now the Commandant Army War College, Nigeria.

Stella Enenche, Abuja