CFAO Group in Nigeria walks against Malaria

As part of its corporate social responsibility, the CFAO Group in Nigeria last weekend organised what it described as a walkathon to associate with the World Malaria campaign themed: End Malaria for good.

Employees and family members embarked on a 10-kilometre walk in and around Victoria Island, Lagos, to commemorate the World Malaria Day that was marked on April 25.

The walk, which kicked off from the Massilia Motors (Mitsubishi) showroom on Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, cut across Ahmadu Bello Way, Adetokunbo Ademola, Sanusi Fafunwa and Akin Adesola roads.

CFAO Group used the opportunity to raise awareness on malaria and educate its employees and members of the public on ways to prevent the disease. During the walk out exercise, all participants were given free malaria and mosquito nets.

In Nigeria, the CFAO Group is made up of subsidiaries such as NIPEN (manufacturing plastic crates, BIC pens and shavers); GID (distributing fast moving consumer goods); Assene Laborex (pharmaceuticals); Eurocare (multi-specialist hospital); CFAO Yamaha (motorcycles, marine outboard engines, power products); Massilia Motors (Mitsubishi Motors vehicles), and CFAO Motors (FUSO trucks, JCB construction equipment, OTIS elevators).

The conglomerate is a front-ranking specialized distributor and preferred partner of major international brands, serving the high-potential equipment & services, healthcare and consumer goods markets in Africa and the French overseas territories.