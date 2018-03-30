Chikwelu, Oparanozie to lead Super Falcons against France

Just days after the Super Eagles concluded the first phase of their 2018 FIFA World Cup actual build –up with useful encounters against Poland in Wroclaw and Serbia in London, and the U20 boys concluded a two –match tour of the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Senior Women’s Team, Super Falcons are also having a good kick with a prestige friendly against France.

The eight –time African champions are up against their French counterparts at the Stade MMArena in the city of Le Mans, France on Friday, 6th April 2018.

Coach Thomas Dennerby, whose maidens composed entirely of home –based professionals took third place at the WAFU Women Cup of Nations in Abidjan in February following penalty shoot-out defeat by Ghana in the semi finals, will have the complement of foreign –based gladiators as well when they pitch battle with France as from 9pm on Friday next week.

Nigeria’s 17 –woman list includes Rita Chikwelu, who captained the team to win an eighth continental title in Cameroon in December 2016, as well as big forward Desire Oparanozie, the effervescent Francisca Ordega, nimble –footed midfielder Ngozi Okobi and home –based goalkeepers Onyinyechukwu Okeke and Chiamaka Nnadozie.

U.S –based forward Courtney Dike and Ordega would be first arrivals in Le Mans on Tuesday, 3rd April – the same day the delegation from Nigeria will depart from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The Super Falcons will lodge at the Mercure Le Mans Centre.

THE FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Onyinyechukwu Okeke; Chiamaka Nnadozie

Defenders: Josephine Chukwunonye; Ngozi Ebere; Faith Ikidi; Ugo Njoku; Osinachi Ohale; Glory Ogbonna

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu; Ngozi Okobi; Ini-Abasi Umotong; Ogonna Chukwudi

Forwards: Francisca Ordega; Desire Oparanozie; Courtney Dike; Esther Sunday; Anam Imo

Anthony Nlebem