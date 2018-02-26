China Development Bank promises investment into specific sectors of Nigerian economy

The China Development Bank has promised targeted investment into Nigeria’s infrastructure‎, Agriculture, and the Health sector.

Zheng Zhijie-the Vice Chairman and the Pesident‎ of the China Development Bank (CBD) gave the information to newsmen before a close door meeting with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun late Monday in Abuja.

The ‎CBD President said,the targeted investments are off shoot of some of the commitments made by President Buhari during his April 2016 China visit ,when he led a delegation of Nigerian government officials to a high level bilateral business meeting with the Chinese government.

‎”Nigeria is a great power in terms of politics and economy,and there has been several areas of cooperation between both countries,especially since Apric 2016,when President Buhari paid a stare visit to China which had taken the strategic partnership between both countries to a new level”

“During the Visit of the President in 2016,CBD and the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment, and the Development reform comitte in China jointly organised a Nigerian and China Action capacity Organsied investment cooperation forum.Buhari attended the ceremony and made a speech. On how both parties could achieve fruitful results”

Kemi Adeosun, in her earlier response pointed out that,China development Bank is a very good bank with large balance sheet and has good track record in funding major ‎projects globally.

“We in Nigeria are repositioning the Nigerian economy‎ in targeted areas of Power infrastructure,to create growth in the economy,and jobs for Nigerians,and our partnership with the Chiana Development Bank is grerat”Adeosun remarked.

“We have a very good relationships with China,and as you said our President came to visit last two years,and made some level of commitment with the Chinese government and the support,and we hope to discuss in specifics of how we could close some of the transactions that are off shot of that President’s visit,and that is what we are focusing on for now.”Adeosun noted.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA