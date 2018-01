China’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $3.14 trillion in December, their highest in more than a year, blowing past economists’ estimates, central bank data showed on Sunday. Notching up their 11th straight month of gains, reserves added $20.2 billion in December to hit the record $3.14 trillion, the highest since September 2016 and the biggest…



Log In Subscribe This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only.