Chivita thrills soccer enthusiasts in Tv campaign

…Unveils #BreakfastWithChivita100.

CHI Limited, Nigeria’s market leader in fruit juices and diary, producer of the only 100% fruit juice brand on the local shelf recently unveiled its new marketing communication campaign tagged ‘#BreakfastWithChivita100%. This is part of efforts to reinforce its flagship’s brand proposition and drive awareness initiatives for a complete healthy breakfast.

For a brand that has consistently churned out a variety of exciting campaigns, the new #breakfastwithChivita100% television jingle is a step higher in terms of messaging, production quality and unique delivery style.

The campaign showcases the creativity and strategic intent of the brand managers as every quality of Chivita 100% fruit juice is portrayed with sublime imageries. It also engages consumers by showcasing internationally renowned football stars like Wayne Rooney, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Eric Bailly.

The television commercial, which is currently been aired on terrestrial and satellite channels, portrays a brilliant depiction of these football stars engaging in amazing soccer artistry, as they are teleported into a Pinball machine. Wayne Rooney challenges his teammates and they eagerly take up the challenge with the goal of reaching 100% success in the game.

This goal closely resonates with the brand’s value of 100% commitment and 100% achievement. More importantly, it reiterates the refreshing and nourishing value of the 100% fruit Juice as an addition for a complete breakfast.

Busy lifestyles have meant that more people are tending towards skipping breakfast or having inadequate breakfast diets. Breakfast is actually the most important meal of the day and a good chance to get a head start on packing in the nutrients the body needs to function well. Through its newly launched communication campaign which is being deployed through television, digital, out-of-home, consumer activation and point of sales, Chivita 100% seeks to be at the forefront and own complete healthy breakfast narrative in the minds of consumers with scheduled activities in the weeks and months ahead.

Renowned for its no preservatives, no added sugar, no artificial colour, Chivita 100% fruit Juice is a convenient, delicious, healthy and nutritious addition to breakfast as it is easy to digest and wakes up the body metabolism with a steady influx of natural fruit sugars. It is one of the easiest and healthiest ways to ramp up your energy levels in the morning.

Speaking on the communication campaign, Mr. Probal Bhattacharya, head of marketing, Chi Limited said, “The new#breakfastwithchivita100% television campaign is part of our strategic effort to highlight the importance of a complete and healthy breakfast to consumers. We understand the role a creative television commercial can play in influencing consumer choice to live a healthier life and have spared nothing to ensure only the best television advertisement and product is out there for our consumers. It is our belief that through the course of this campaign consumers would embrace the choice of a healthy and complete breakfast with Chivita 100%”.

Over the years, Chivita 100% has successfully dominated the moral high ground as the best pure & natural fruit juice in the mind of the Nigerian consumer, always aptly reinforced through its memorable and lovable communications. The brand comes in 6 variants; Real Orange, Real Apple, Real Pineapple, Red Grape, Orange Pineapple and Orange Mango and in 1 litre, 315ml and 200ml pack sizes.

Anthony Nlebem