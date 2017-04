Any company that is into software development, cars or washing machines, certainly faces enormous pressure on devising strategies that will enable new businesses and enhance customer experience. The important thing however, is to adhere judiciously to safe and cost efficient path to innovation. Thabo Ndlela, a non-executive director at South-African based IFS, an enterprise software…



Log In Subscribe Read For Free (Coming Soon) This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.