Ciscon scandal: EFCC opens investigations into how oil service firms sabotage economy, divert taxes

The lingering crisis in one of Nigeria’s foremost oil service companies, Ciscon Nigeria Limited, based in Port Harcourt, may have opened the eyes of federal investigators into how oil service companies have allegedly ripped Nigeria off over the years.

This is because while a section of Ciscon workers have taken out court action demanding a winding down of the company to pay them their wages and entitlements running into hundreds of millions of Naira, another group of the workers have filed a four-page petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleging that Ciscon and its Chief Executive (CEO) had caused loss to Nigeria in billions of Naira by hiding foreign firms and remitting Dollar-based salaries abroad without tax.

The EFFC collected the petition from the Ciscon workers as far back as October 31, 2016 and investigations are said to be ongoing, though the petitioners told newsmen last week in Port Harcourt that they expected swift actions. It was however gathered that the investigators may be looking at the larger picture. It was further gathered that the petition may also be heading to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to look into diversion of taxes in the past 18 years.

Ciscon’s CEO, Shawley James Coker, is said to be sweating before the EFCC any time soon, or may have sent representations. The concerned workers in the oil servicing company with headquarters at kilometer 14, Aba road, wrote a four-page petition supported with nine attachments to the Commission and followed this up with a three-page written statement which is being reviewed by the Commission’s Investigation Officer (IO). The workers said they were ready to submit more tonnes of documents to substantiate their allegations.

The petition was submitted by the petitioners’ lawyer, A.M. Akatugba & Co, and it was accepted by the EFCC in Port Harcourt as far back as October 31, 2016. The lawyer said Ciscon Nigeria Limited is an oil and gas servicing company with headquarters at Kilometer 14, Aba Road, Port Harcourt, near Eleme Flyover area. The petition described the managing director as Shawley James Coker, a Nigerian born Sierra Leonean who resides more in the US.

Ciscon is said to be engaged in casing and tubular services, well completion and slick line, machine shop, fabrication and fishing tool services as well as training services for oil and gas producing and other service companies. Documents before the EFCC indicated Coker is the CEO/chairman of board and major shareholder of Ciscon with an equity holding of 95 per cent.

The EFCC invited the workers and they wrote a statement confirming the petition which was signed by the representative of the workers in which he explained what he called ‘fraudulent practices’ and a call for investigation and prosecution of the Ciscon CEO. The aggrieved workers told the EFCC that Coker in collusion with a foreign company called O-D Rentals International, contrary to various sections of the Companies Income Tax Act (CITA), 2004 (as amended), defrauded the Nigerian Government of taxes for a period of over 18 years within which the company (OD Rentals) had taxable presence in Nigeria before it was ultimately acquired by Ciscon.

The workers reminded the EFCC of the provisions of Section 54 of Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 1990, which specifically bars a foreign company from operations in Nigeria if not incorporated or exempt from so doing. The workers said that there seemed to be intention of defrauding the Nigerian Government of the sums in Companies Income Tax (CIT) right from the onset, based on the wordings of the working agreement between Ciscon Nigeria Limited (CNL) and OD Rentals International.

The statement said: “In order to facilitate the secret operations of O-D Rentals International in Nigeria without fulfilling the conditions precedent to operations in the said section 54 of CAMA as well as evading the CIT, Coker opened two operational bank accounts with Diamond Bank Plc in the name of Ciscon but solely operated by staff members of O-D Rentals International who were secretly operating from Ciscon’s operational base.

“These staffers though employees of O-D Rentals International were placed on Ciscon’s payroll to forestall being traced. Periodically, reconciliation statements were prepared by both companies to agree financial positions. In some cases, payments for jobs especially from Mobil Petroleum Nigeria, undertaken by O-D Rentals International were paid into CNL’s Sterling Bank account. In almost all cases, O-D Rentals International was sub-contractors on most CNL’s contracts especially for tools rental, hence it invoices CNL who in turn invoices the contractees for jobs executed.”

The workers alleged that with these seeming impregnable arrangements in place, Coker in collusion with O-D Rentals International, was able to help O-D Rentals International evade the company income tax for over 18 years before he finally acquired the company in January 2015. “Upon acquisition of the company under reference, Coker then changed the mandates on the accounts to become the sole signatory to them. We have attached the supporting documents herewith. In view of the foregoing, it is indisputable that O-D Rentals International, now owned by Ciscon, satisfied two conditions (of the law) namely existence of Fixed Base and Agency tests, and therefore liable to CITA and Withholding Tax (WHT) including but not limited to penalty and interests in Nigeria for the period of over 18 years within which it operated before it was acquired.”

The petition further alleged that in the same vein, a Joint Venture (JV) arrangement between Ciscon and another foreign company, Superior Energy Services, a US-incorporated company, which had been operating for well over six years now, the taxes on the incomes that accrued to the foreign Joint Venture are yet to be remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as stipulated by law, even though same had always been deducted at source by Ciscon for years.

The EFCC is also to confirm if truly Coker operates two other companies called Shawsand Estate Limited (SHAWSAND) and Cisnet Nigeria Limited from Ciscon’s operational base. The petition before the EFCC claimed that huge sums of money running into billions of Naira had been transferred overseas through these two companies, while ensuring that Ciscon was perpetually in a deficit position. “It is pertinent to note that both companies until recently had been evading taxes, especially Companies Income Tax (CIT). SHAWSAND which was built and ran with proceeds of Ciscon is now touted to be wealthier than Ciscon itself largely owing to indiscriminate transfer of assets and transfer pricing issues such as over-invoicing and the likes. Over the years, the practice had been that Ciscon would be used to obtain facilities mostly denominated in dollars for the purpose of acquisition of assets and when paid down, these assets are then indiscriminately transferred to SHAWSAND. A locus classicus in this regard are the buildings at Ciscon current headquarters as well as its operational base, from where it had operated for several years long before the incorporation of SHAWSAND, where it now pays rent to the latter in dollars, supposedly now the substantive landlord.”

The aggrieved workers claimed that for 36 months running (prior to October 2016), the pension of staff had been deducted from their salaries but not remitted to the respective and responsible Pension Fund Administrators. They said this was in clear violation of the Pension Reform Act (PRA), 2014. “The import is that staff members lose both capital and interest monthly as the fund is not available for trading in the interest of the staff. Overtime Ciscon had refused to pay the penalty for non-remittance of staff pension as stipulated by law. In addition, staff members that had already been laid off are unable to exercise their right to access maximum of 25 per cent of their pension fund as provided by law due to the non-remittance up till their respective months of termination of employment.

You may wish to note that issues surrounding non-remittance of pensions of Ciscon staff was part of the grounds, as published in the Punch Newspaper by, the national body of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) was threatening to proceed on an indefinite nationwide strike recently (in December 2016).”

The EFCC also learnt that non-remittance of deduction staff PAYE tax to the relevant tax authorities has been the order of the day in Ciscon. “Therefore, staff members are unable to obtain Tax Clearance Certificates and Tax Identification Numbers (TINs). Furthermore, the Upper Management Staff (GMs & DGMs), who are all resident Nigerians, are paid in both Naira and dollar denominations, with the bulk being in the dollar. While the lesser Naira component is duly taxed, the bulk in Dollar is never taxed.”

They further told the EFCC that the staff cooperative deductions were not remitted to the cooperative accounts as and when due. Aside unavailability of these deducted funds for trading in the interest of staff members, their investment capitals are not available for their use where and when they need them. “In the same vein, deductions in respect of staff welfare are hardly remitted to the welfare accounts. This too has the impact of affecting staff members negatively. The same goes for staff deductions made regarding the National Housing Fund (NHF) contributions. Undoubtedly, this conduces in no small measure to defeating the whole essence of the scheme.”

The workers told the EFCC that deduction from staff members’ salaries respecting National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) contributions to HMO/ healthcare providers have not been remitted since January 2015. They said the effect has continued to be inability of staff members to access basic health care services, with many grave consequences on staff members and their many dependants.

Another set of Ciscon workers are in the Federal High Court 5 in Port Harcourt demanding accumulated salaries and rights amounting to about N90m, asking that the company be wound up for insolvency. The same issue of milking Ciscon to fatten the other companies was cited in the case. The workers said it was better for the government to wind Ciscon down, sell the assets and use the proceeds to pay the workers, according to law.

The workers however told newsmen in Port Harcourt the delay by the EFCC for over a year was cause for additional worry.

Efforts to contact the CEO of Ciscon through his managers in Port Harcourt have so far failed as the managers remained mute to several inquiries sent to them last week.

Ignatius Chuku