City outclass United to win Manchester derby

Manchester City took a giant step towards the title as they beat Manchester United 2-1 at Old Trafford to clinch a record-equalling 14th successive Premier League victory.

City drew level with Arsenal’s previous record winning streak, set between February and August 2002, thanks to Nicolas Otamendi’s second-half winner.

Pep Guardiola’s side are now 11 points clear of second-placed United, who were beaten at Old Trafford for the first time in 41 games in all competitions.

Guardiola’s latest success at the expense of old rival Jose Mourinho could drain much of the drama from the title race as it would take an epic meltdown for City to surrender their substantial lead.

Mourinho conceded the title is City’s, saying: “Probably, yes. The advantage is a very good one.”

United felt they should have had a late penalty for Otamendi’s challenge on Ander Herrera, but the midfielder was booked for diving.

“Manchester City are a very good team and they are protected by the luck, and the gods of football are behind them,” Mourinho said of the decision.

Guardiola dismissed Mourinho’s complaints and told the United chief to stop making excuses.

“Last season it was the same –- we won here and it was the referee. Today as well. Yesterday he spoke about the referee. We are an honest team,” he said.

“We had 75 percent ball possession, which means we wanted to play. We came here and did that.”

Having bossed the first half, City’s pressure was rewarded in the 43rd minute.

Kevin De Bruyne’s corner was flicked on and, with Ashley Young playing David Silva onside, the Spaniard hooked home from close range.

Mourinho’s team were gifted an equaliser in first-half stoppage time when City defender Fabian Delph made a hash of clearing and Marcus Rashford pounced to slot past Ederson.

But United returned the favour with an even more farcical piece of defending in the 54th minute.

Silva’s free-kick should have been cleared by Romelu Lukaku, but instead the Belgian slammed a panicked clearance into the back of United team-mate Chris Smalling and the ball looped towards Argentine defender Otamendi, who stretched to fire home.