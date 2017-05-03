Senate screens two ministerial nominees today The Senate will today screen two ministerial nominees forwarded to it by President Muhammadu...

Reps seek additional powers for IGP to regulate explosive materials Members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday expressed support for the bill which seeks to...

Peace Corps Bill suffers setback in Senate A bill to establish the Nigerian Peace Corps, on Tuesday suffered setback in the Senate. This...

Obasanjo says fight against corruption must be wholistic, comprehensive Former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said that the fight against corruption must...