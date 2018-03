Biography Jadesola Shawana, the CEO of Tosh Coconuts Limited is young lawyer with about 10 years post call experience. She graduated from the University of Ilorin in 2006, and was called to the Nigerian bar in 2007. She also has a Master’s degree (LL.M) in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University Of Dundee, Scotland…



