College of health introduces new program

In a bid to make students self-reliant after graduation, the College of health Zawan has introduced Public Health as a program in the institution.

Toma Reng Ali, provost of the college said the newly int roduced program will give graduates of the college an edge in life after graduation as “they don’t have to depend on the government. They can s t a r t s omething f o r themselves though under supervision to check illegality “.

“It is expected that we have clinics and primary health care centers in communities, the more the health centers, and the more employments will be created for the graduates of our institution”.

Ali also said that the college has now been accredited and that graduate of the college are now enlisted for the national youth service added that universities around the country now enroll students who graduate from the college in 200 levels through direct entry. The provost w h i l e stating that involvement in cultism means automatic expulsion also said the college now offers a Post Graduate Diploma in Environmental Health.