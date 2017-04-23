How comedians gave PH unforgettable Easter at Laffta Fest

This year’s edition of Easter celebrations will be remembered for a long time to come by fun-seekers in Port Harcourt as some of the continent’s funniest comedians treated them to unforgettable fun on Easter Sunday.

Nigeria’s most popular comedy brand, Glo Laffta Fest, organized by Globacom held Port Harcourt residents spellbound for over five hours at the ultramodern event center, Aztech Arcum, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt.

Home-grown talent, Arinze Baba was the star of the night as he tore the hall apart with inventive stories and incredible punch lines.

Arinze Baba made jokes about his childhood, harping on the financial deprivation his family endured, as a result of which he now tended to live on the extreme end of luxury.

More established stand-up acts, Acapella and Bash sustained the tempo, with Bash getting massive appreciation from the audience for his routine around Nigerians’ behavior at Automatic Teller Machines (ATM).

The masters, Basketmouth, Bovi, Gordons and Salvador from Uganda, vividly demonstrated why they have remained enduring stars on the continent’s entertainment firmament.

Salvador’s routine hit a crescendo with his humorous description of his experience in the labor room when his wife delivered a baby girl. Bovi on his part got the audience in stitches for most of his performance, dwelling extensively on the relationship between the men and women, especially how women can very easily manipulate men by pressing their (the men’s) ‘mumu’ button.

Basketmouth rounded off the show with a repertoire of jokes around a variety of issues. The high point of his routine was a humorous jab at the dullness of funeral services across the world. He would want his own funeral, when he dies at over 90, to be infused with more razzmatazz.

There was room for up and coming talent to strut their stuff on the grand stage of the crowded event center as well, with the duo of GSN and K.O. Baba leading the pack.

Nollywood legend, Richard Mofe-Damijo, ace actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, accomplished comedian, Victor Osuagwu and the goddess of Nollywood, Patience Ozokwor brightened the night with their presence.