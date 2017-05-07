Commissioner assures Navy of high quality product, prompt delivery

The Commissioner for Industry and Science and Technology, Henry Ikoh, has assured the Nigerian Navy of high quality products and prompt delivery of the ordered materials, under the supervision of his ministry, stating that he would empower the artisans in Aba to ensure that they deliver the very best.

Ikoh also assured the people of Abia State that the collaboration between the state government and Navy in the manufacturing of Navy accessories of high quality would encourage made-in-Aba initiative of the Governor Okezie Ikpeazu administration.

The commissioner further said that there would be no need to travel to China as such products would be produced at home.

He gave the assurances during the visit of top ranking Naval officers from Naval headquarters, Abuja to Abia State.

The delegates, who were received by Governor Ikpeazu, were later accompanied to the Common Facility Centre, Ogbor Hill where series of inspections were carried out.

The Chief of Staff, Commodore Chris Obenta, who was in attendance, was impressed with the initiative and placed orders based on his preference.