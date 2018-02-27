We are committed to workers welfare- Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says workers welfare will continue to occupy top priority of his administration.

The President, in his congratulatory message to the he Nigeria Labour Congress at 40, said the ongoing review of the minimum wage is a pointer to his determination to enhance the welfare of workers.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President joins all Nigerian workers, retirees and pensioners in celebrating the milestone of the vibrant labour union that has lived up to the expectations of its founding fathers by protecting the interest of the Nigerian worker through viable engagements with public and private sector employers.

The President affirms that the NLC has burgeoned into a matured and focused umbrella for all workers in the last four decades by consistently projecting the voice of the workers, and negotiating a healthier position for them on the rungs of the Nigerian economy.

At 40, President Buhari extols present and past leaderships of the NLC for their contributions to the development of the nation, which includes their historical struggle for the return of democratic governance, and penchant for always speaking the truth to those in power.

He reassured all Nigerian workers that his administration will always work towards an inclusive economy that adequately caters for workers and their families, which has started with the ongoing review of the minimum wage.

Tony Ailemen, Abuja