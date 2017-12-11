Communal Crises: Presidency summons Adamawa elders

Presidency on Monday summoned Adamawa traditional rulers and other stakeholders over persistent farmers / cattle grazers unrests that have ravaged communities.

Also attending the meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi and the Lamido of Adamawa, Lamido Barkindo Mustapha.

The meeting which is currently holding behind closed doors is also being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Boss Mustapha and former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) Ahmed Joda who lead the Adamawa team.

BusinessDay Villa Sources gathered that the meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is aim at brokering peace amongst the warring communities in the State.

It was also gathered that government is taking the measures to forestall possible spread of the security crises occasioned by the Boko Haram insurgency from spreading to the Southern part of Adamawa where there had been relative peace despite the Boko Haram mayhem in the northern part bordering Borno State.

Recall that last week Vice President Osinbajo had paid an unscheduled visit to the State, where he also took time off to visit the affected communities include Dung, Lawaru, Dabang Kayako and Ferdinand Boro communities in Adamawa State where the community heads were reportedly either killed or missing.

The clashes is said to have resulted from the activities of cattle grazers who were said to have unleashed their cows on the farms destroying crops yet to be harvested.

The herdsmen who were repelled by the farmers later regrouped in the night and launched an attack on the village where hundreds of houses were destroyed while domestic animals and foodstuff worth millions of Naira were also vandalized.

Some of the Villagers who were taken unawares by the Fulani attackers are said to have appealed to the government to increase security surveillance in the area as they are susceptible to further attacks by the herdsmen.

“We call on the Adamawa state government to intensify security in this area as we have lost sense of safety as we believed that the herdsmen are still lurking around the villages and may yet launch another attack on us. Reports have shown that some unidentified armed men were seen in the nearby bushes,”

As at the time of filing this report, the Vice President was still meeting with Adamawa stakeholders

Tony Ailemen, Abuja