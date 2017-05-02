Community to benefit from N10m World Bank grant

People of Obio Offot community in Uyo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State are to benefit from a World Bank grant of N10 million for the provision of development projects.

Charles Udoh, commissioner for information and strategy who made this known while addressing youths, women and leaders of the community, said necessary processes had been concluded to enable them access the grant.

Udoh, who is from the community, used the opportunity to solicit more support from the governor, saying that more projects would be sited in the area.

According to Udoh, God has a purpose for appointing him to be a commissioner and promised to always do his best within the available resources to better the lots of Obio Offot people.

“I can’t be Commissioner without bringing something back. God brought me to unite everybody. I don’t need election. The only election I need is Governor Udom’s re-election in 2019.”

He urged his kinsmen to go out and register for National Identity Card as well as participate in voters’ registration to qualify them to vote during elections.

He promised to always meet with them and appointed the youth leader of the community, Inibehe Uko and Paulinus Okon as his special assistants.

Earlier in his remark, the Solomon Tom Udosen, a community leader thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for appointing their son as commissioner describing the Governor’s gesture as a demonstration of love for the people of the area.

“In 2015, the people of Obio Offot came out in their numbers to give 100% vote to the Governor of the state and t come 2019,Obio Offot people will do same again. We are solidly behind the Governor to support him 100% in appreciation.”

He appealed to the state government for the fencing of St. Mary’s Primary School, establishment of empowerment scheme for political, youths and women of the community, as well as recognition of five omitted villages in the area.

Also speaking, Christopher Joseph, chairman of the village council thanked Charles Udoh for accepting the appointment and noted that everyone was looking up to.

Joseph appealed to the commissioner to always carry everybody along irrespective of what some people may come to say behind about others.

The gathering witnessed the presence of hundreds of youth, women, elders, political stalwarts from ward six and visitors.