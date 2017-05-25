Concerns raised over Nigeria’s low level of vaccinated children 

The wife of President of the Senate, Toyin Saraki, on Thursday , condemned the low number of vaccinated Nigerian children, as she particularly raised concerns that only 42 percent of the country’s children are vaccinated against measles .

Saraki stated this ‎while presenting Alma Sana Nigeria’s share of US $1 million global health care innovation award, in Abuja.

She said it is imperative for the Federal Government to increase money allocated to vaccinations in the country.

The innovation uses ‎bracelet to stimulate uptake and demand for immunization. This is the first ever innovation award for Nigeria and only 2017 winner in Africa.

The event that was organised by ‎GSK and Save the Children, according to Saraki, “Recorded polio h‎as reduced with 99% since 1988. According to World Health Organisation, WHO, immunization now prevent 23 million babies yearly.

“In Nigeria, the country of my birth, just 10% of children receive the required 3 doses of the dangerous haemophilus influenza type b vaccine.

“In Nigeria, the immunization rates for three doses of the DTP vaccine, three doses of the Hib vaccine, and the measles vaccine are at 66%, 66% and 51%, respectively.

“This is appalling for a country of over 31 million children under the age of 5 years, combined with a birth rate of at least 7 million per year

We have also seen, when epidemics occur, a stark differential between immunisation data, and the pandemic margin data from the field; the numbers simply do not match”.

She continued, “A record 86% of infants worldwide received 3 doses of the diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis vaccine, protecting them against these potentially fatal diseases.

Recorded cases of polio have declined by 99% since 1988, and the World Health Organization estimates that globally, immunisation now prevents 2 to 3 million deaths per year.

“1.5 million children die unnecessarily each year from vaccine-preventable illness.

“In Sub-Saharan Africa, which suffers the lowest rate of immunisation in the world, only 42% of people are vaccinated against measles

“‎The bracelet is a constant reminder of the need to vaccinate.

“We need to put in place stringent vaccinated system that encourage assess ability, affordability and accountability. We also need more money for vaccines”.

She urged all stakeholders to support the programme.

British Hi‎gh Commissioner to Paul Arkwright, ‎reiterated the commitment of United Kingdom, UK, in helping Nigeria to improve its health care.

He noted, “Am sure this innovation will save children’s lives. It is a very good and simple innovation. The best ideas are often the simplest idea and the simplest ideas are often the best ideas.

“UK stand side by side with Nigeria in improving the health care of Nigerians”.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE