Confusion in APC, a reflection of chaos in governance, says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the confusion in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) is a clear reflection of the chaos and disorderliness that is the hallmark of its government.

The party said the Executive flip-flops by President Muhammadu Buhari and his interferences in the internal running of the party, has further exposed the raging impunity, primitive impositions and other undemocratic tendencies in the APC.

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Tuesday, said it is clear that the APC went into a chaotic mode following the renewed interest of Nigerians in the rebranded PDP.

President Buhari had on Tuesday asked the NEC to reverse its earlier decision on the extension of the tenure of national and state officials of the governing party.

But in a statement on Tuesday, the main opposition party said the development has further shown the penchant of the APC for not following due process.

“The confusion in the APC also directly explains why our country has been in shambles in the last three years. There is no way a party which cannot conduct its affairs in a democratic norm will be able to function in government.

“We are therefore not surprised that President Buhari went back to his party’s NEC and ordered members to reverse earlier decisions, which they had claimed conformed with the provisions of their constitution.

“It is amazing that a party, which boasts of belonging to the progressive bent, does not even understand its own rules or the applications thereof. In one breath, the party sought the elongation of tenure for its officials and then in another breath it reversed itself.

“Nigerians are no longer at loss as to the reasons for failure of governance, policy summersaults and gross incompetence that have brought our nation to its knees in the last three years.

“Our takeaway in all these is that the APC is a complete disaster and we urge all democrats still trapped in this sinking ship to immediately exit and join other good-spirited Nigerians in the rebranded and repositioned PDP to make life better for our people,” the statement read.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja