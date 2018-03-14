Confusion in Lagos as fire erupts at Olusosun dumpsite

The Ojota/Tollgate area of Lagos State has been thrown into confusion following the sudden outbreak of fire at the Olulosun dumpsite leaving residents, motorists and commuters panicking.

The fire which is still raging with thick smoke bellowing in the sky from the dumpsite was said to have erupted around 3:45pm.

Passers-by around the Ojota and Alausa environs were seen scampering, as men of the Lagos State fire and Safety Service battled in even to quench the inferno which was fast spreading to other part of the dumpsite where used tyres and confiscated motorcycles are were stored.

The incident resulted in traffic gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Seven-Up axis, Governor Office Road and some part of the network of roads at the around the Lagos State secretariat.

Fire trucks were quickly deployed to the scene with other emergency vehicles and responders but the magnitude of the fire was too much to be easily contained.

As a result, the responders and other security agents were seen stationed strategically near the scene to ensure the inferno that casualties were not recorded.

The United Nations Children Education Funds (UNICEF) had recently said that for Nigeria to address the sanitation issue, a whopping $8 billion annual investment would be needed in the sector, a reason why the Lagos State government is investing to align the state with global best practices in environmental management.

It would be recalled that the State Government had anticipated that the way the Olusosun dumpsite was structured is a disaster waiting to happen, a development which necessitated the government, through Visionscape Sanitation Solutions, to commence the construction of the first engineered sanitary landfill in Epe.

Governor Ambode, at different forums, had said that the Olusosun dump site and others would be closed down as part of the Cleaner Lagos Initiative (CLI), which is designed to comprehensively address waste management.

The construction of the landfill is nearing completion for which billions of naira has been invested, while plans have been firmed up for more of such engineered sanitary landfills to be constructed to ensure that waste management is carried out in Lagos scientifically in a way that will not behazardous to the citizenry.

JOSHUA BASSEY