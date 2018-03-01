Constitution amendment: 27 States reject local government autonomy

Twenty-seven states have rejected the clause for local government autonomy in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

To this end, only nine of the 36 state houses of assembly endorsed the clause already approved by the National Assembly.

These include: Ogun, Ondo, Niger, Benue, Plateau, Bauchi, Cross River, Kwara and Bayelsa.

Chairman, Conference of Speakers of State Houses of Assembly and Speaker, Kebbi State House of Assembly, Abulmumin Kamba, stated this on Thursday in Abuja while transmitting the resolutions of state legislatures on the constitution alteration exercise to the National Assembly.

The development comes as Senate President Bukola Saraki has expressed regret over the non-participation of Lagos and Rivers States in the ongoing exercise.

Although details of the approved and rejected clauses were still sketchy as of the time of filing this report, it was learnt that out of the 29 clauses sent to the state assemblies, those accepted include financial autonomy for state legislatures as well as the #NotTooYoungToRun Bill which reduces the age limit for political aspirants seeking elective offices.

Kamba, however, called on the National Assembly to revisit the bill on devolution of powers to state assemblies earlier rejected by the apex legislative chamber.

“We believe every proposed amendment transmitted to the state houses of Assembly by the National Assembly for ratification reflects the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians. The voting out of the bill on devolution of powers by the National Assembly has been strongly condemned by the people at the grassroots.

“Therefore, on behalf of the constituents, we want to plead that the Bill on devolution of powers be reconsidered and form part of the next proposed amendments to the constitution,” he said.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja