Contec Global to invest $360m to develop Nigerian organic agriculture 

CONTEC Global Agro Limited (CGAL), a multinational agricultural solution provider championing the production of organic farm inputs, has said it is committing a total of $360 million in the next two years to build organic laboratories in the 36 states of Nigeria.

Benoy Berry, the chairman of Contec Global Group, stated this Friday in Abuja, while receiving the 2016 Food Security Award from the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Berry said this latest initiative forms part of the company’s contribution to averting hunger and providing wealth for the nation.

According to him, “already, the Contec Global has invested N20 billion into the Nigerian agricultural sector to herald a new culture in Nigeria’s agriculture through its world class research facilities for higher crop yields.”

Represented by Farida Adam, executive director, of Contec Global, Berry explained that the company has designed a sustainable template to increase crop yields through production of only organic inputs for over 50,000 farmers in the 2017 planting season.

“If hunger is to be banished from Nigeria, we must think organic farming. That is why we are investing N20 billion into the sector to address hunger, malnutrition and food security,” he assured.

Berry who called for more concerted efforts in organic agriculture, especially by multinational companies and well to do Nigerians, said the need to invest in agriculture has become more expedient, considering that Nigeria’s population is projected to reach 450 million by the year 2030.

“We have consciously laid the foundation since we commenced production of organic agriculture inputs four years ago through massive investment of N20 billion to herald a new culture in Nigeria’s agriculture, from our world class research facilities in Maitama district of Abuja, for higher crop yields.

“Today we are very proud to say that Contec Agro is Nigeria’s first ever agro company set up strictly using eco-friendly approach with innovative organically beneficial micro-organisms and bio-resource plant based molecules devoid of chemicals for seed and plant health, as well as reclamation of degraded soil due to the application of chemicals,” Berry said.

He reiterated that the company is spurred to delivering unique, natural products that improve crop yield and quality while protecting the soil from harmful effects of chemical based agriculture.

“Based on the successes recorded on farms with the deployment of our organic inputs across the country by farmers, the company has concluded arrangement with some state governors to build organic fertilizer with tissue culture facilities, each costing $10 million before the end of 2018,” added the Contec Global boss.

Also speaking, Ibikunle Amosun, Ogun State Governor commended Berry for his bold strides in organic agriculture aimed at banishing hunger from the Nigeria.

Amosun, who also received an award for his achievement in good governance and infrastructural development, pledged to partner CGAL for sustained food security in Ogun State.