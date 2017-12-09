Convention: Jonathan, Atiku blast APC

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, have said Nigerians are more divided under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) than they have been since the end of civil war in 1970.

They spoke at Elective National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja on Saturday.

In his remarks, Atiku described the APC – a party he recently resigned from – as a failed party.

According to him, the party has failed to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians since it became a ruling party in May 2015.

He stated that APC has made life more miserable for Nigerians, adding that PDP’s “unequalled record of growing our economy for the benefit of all” is unrivalled.

Giving a comparative analysis of what both political parties have achieved, Atiku said: “The APC promised us three million new jobs a year. In Government the APC has lost three million jobs a year.

“The APC promised us peace and unity. Under the APC, Nigeria is now more divided and acrimonious than at any time since the civil war.

“The APC promised us restructuring. In office the APC denied restructuring. The APC promised a war on corruption but all they have delivered is a war on the opposition, with handouts for their cronies and handcuffs for their opponents.

“We, the PDP, achieved a 10-year increase in the life expectancy of our people

“We, the PDP, enabled 99 million more of our people to have a mobile phone.

“We helped Nigeria become the largest economy in Africa.

“As members of the PDP, we all have a lot to be proud of. In the 16 years that we governed this nation we kept it united, peaceful and prosperous.

“We made mistakes, but we put our nation first. We did not favour only states that voted for us and punish those that did not. We favoured all. And we also know that 5% and 97% do not add up to 100%.

“We now have an APC government, which continues to blame previous governments and scapegoat people rather than solve problems it was elected to solve.

“The PDP is the party that will restructure Nigeria into a modern nation with working institutions and a system that gives back power to the people by promoting”.

On his part, Jonathan decried the selective anti-corruption crusade of the present administration.

He asked party leaders to return to the grassroots ahead of the 2019 elections.

He said: “Politics is a grassroots business. Party leaders must go to the grassroots to tell the people that the PDP will reclaim lost grounds. The present persecution will never last forever”.