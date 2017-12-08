Convention: South East Caucus endorses Secondus

The South East Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has endorsed Uche Secondus as its chairmanship candidate in the party in Saturday’s National Elective Convention.

After a closed door meeting held in Abuja on Friday, PDP National Vice chairman, Austin Umahi told journalists that party leaders in the zone have decided to support Secondus to emerge as the next national chairman.

The meeting was attended by Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi; Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu; former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara; members of the National Assembly from the zone, among other party leaders.

The communique read by PDP National Vice chairman, Austin Umahi, states: “We the stakeholders of PDP South East geopolitical zone, having examined all the people vying for the national chairmanship position of our party. We wish to commend highly all the aspirants, especially on how they have conducted themselves during their campaigns fully aware that this is an internal party affair.

“We are very conscious of the personality of who becomes the national chairman of our great party for the next four years. Based on the foregoing, we have unanimously in our stakeholders meeting, here in Abuja decided that we will back an aspirant that has character and content.

“In this circumstance and without prejudice to the right of other aspirants to this national chairmanship position, credible and transparent election, we have decide to back and vote for Uche Secondus for the position of national chairman of our great party.

“We have also agreed to vote the following positions zoned to the South east, Austin Akobundu for national organising secretary; Ude Okoye for Youth Leader; Alphonsos Gerald (Deputy Financial Secretary)”.

OWEDE AGBAJILEKE, Abuja