Cordie Aziz, Ghana’s Queen of recycling, showing them how it’s done| February 16, 2018 1:27 am
Biography Cordie Aziz is the Founder and Executive Director of Environment360. Founded in 2014, Environment360 is the fastest growing environmental NGO in Ghana and focuses on creating innovative educational resources about the environment for children living in coastal and urban areas. The organisation specializes in creating inclusive recycling programs for both community and corporate organizations…
