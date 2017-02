The problem of corruption and lack of transparency in governance in Nigeria will cost the country 37 percent of its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2030 if not tackled aggressively, a recently released report by PricewaterhouseCoopers titled ‘Impact of Corruption on Nigeria’s Economy’ says. The report estimates that corruption costs the average Nigerian $1,000 in…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.