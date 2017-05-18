Corruption: Military faults Transparency International’s report

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ) has debunked the latest report from transparency international accusing the military of corruption.

The report stated that some political elites over the years hid under the cover of the Nigeria military to steal billions of dollars that would have been channeled into improving the living standards of the citizens.

The report also alleged that corrupt officials over the years took advantage of the excessive secrecy of the defence budget to steal from the nation.

“Corrupt military officials have been able to benefit from the conflict through the creation of fake defence contracts, the proceeds of which are often laundered abroad in the UK, US and elsewhere.

“This has crippled the nigerian military in fighting an aggressive ideologically inspired enemy such as Boko Haram,|” the report stated.

But the Director Defence Information (DDI) John Enenche, a Major General during a press briefing on Thursday said the transparency international’s report was merely targeted at discouraging international support which the Nigeria armed forces is currently enjoying.

“We suspect an agenda to discredit us, and agenda to discourage international support,” Enench e stated.

“The present leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria has done a lot to train, boost troops morale and procure vital equipment through due process, for the North East operation against Boko Haram in particular and other operation.

“The Defence Headquarters have established procurement branches that are guide by rules and regulations of the Bureau for public procurement.

“The ministry of Defence deals directly with stated and government on defence equipment procurement without using contractors or vendors any longer.

“On this note,it is suspicious that a sweeping of corruption against the military official at this time is rather disheartening. More so that the Nigeria Military was on 22 March 17 credited by US as having done very well to fight insurgency and extremism among others. With advice to other countries to learn from Nigeria. In addition, such allegation coming at the peak of consistent successes being recorded at our areas of operational engagements, the north east in particular which is obvious not only to Nigeria but the whole world.Hence this allegation must be treated with utmost suspicion.

Enenche urged the public to continue to provide useful information that will help in clearing terrorism and other security challenges from the country.