Interbank overnight rate rose to 11.25 percent on Friday, higher than 6.92 percent as of January 25, 2017, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) mopped up N400 billion in the system using Open Market Operation (OMO). The Open Buy-Back increased from 6.50 percent as of January 25, to 10.50 percent on Friday last week,…



