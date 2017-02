YouTube said it has officially opened its mobile live-streaming feature to content creators with over 10,000 subscribers on their channel, while promising to expand access to the rest of its subscribers “soon.” The live-streaming feature has been on YouTube since 2011 “before it was cool”, but it began a small beta test of mobile live…



Log In Register This content is for Standard Digital Monthly Subscription, Premium Digital Monthly Subscription, Standard Digital Yearly Subscription, Premium Digital Yearly Subscription, WSJ 5 DAY TRIAL and 30-Day Corporate Subscription members only.