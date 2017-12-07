Cristiano Ronaldo beats Messi to win fifth Ballon d’Or 

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the fifth Ballon d’Or of his career, equalling Lionel Messi’s record after a season that saw him lead Real Madrid to their 12th Champions League title.

The 32-year-old, who moved level with Messi at the top of the all-time Champions League group stage goalscorers leaderboard on Wednesday after helping Madrid to beat Borussia Dortmund, was presented with his award in Paris on Thursday having just pipped his perennial rival.

“This is something I look forward to every year,” Ronaldo said.

“Thanks to my Real Madrid team-mates. And I want to thank the rest of the people who helped me reach this level.”

Ronaldo and Messi have won the Ballon d’Or between them every year since 2008.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane was the highest-ranked Englishman in 10th spot, while Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté finished eighth. Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was 14th, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard 19th and the Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea 20th.

Liverpool pair Sadio Mané and Philippe Coutinho were 23rd and 29th respectively.

2017 Ballon d’Or final standings

1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 2. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 3. Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain) 4. Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) 5. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) 6. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) 7. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) 8. N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea) 9. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 10. Harry Kane (Tottenham)