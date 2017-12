Uka Eje, CEO/Co-Founder of Thrive Agric

The interest in investing in agriculture has been growing in recent years, but many people have no clue about how to get involved. Caleb Ojewale, met with Uka Eje, CEO/Co-Founder of Thrive Agric, a crowd funding platform for agric investment, and he discusses how the platform has been operating. With returns of up to 23…