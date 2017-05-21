Customs destroys seized poultry products worth N14m in Edo

The Nigerian Customs Service on Sunday in Benin destroyed seized imported poultry products worth N14 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the poultry products were packed in 2, 750 cartons and were conveyed by a Dangote truck with registration number XC 449 GML when it was apprehended.

NAN also reports that the consignment was intercepted by the Comptroller General of Customs compliance team lead by the Officer in Charge of zone ‘C’, Assistant Comptroller Musa Oseni on Friday.

Supervising the destruction, the National Coordinator of the Comptroller General’s compliance team, Comptroller of Customs Ahmed Azarema said that the exercise was in line with the Federal Government directive on banned importation of poultry products.

Azarema said that the directive must be enforced and urged all to educate the members of the public to do legal businesses and not contraband.

The National Coordinator also inspected three seized trucks containing 640 bags of foreign rice, 1,147 cartons of unauthorised and unverified drugs and three automobiles and automobile spare parts.

He disclosed that the trucks were seized on May 17th, 5th and 3rd, adding that the items would be auctioned according to law within the shortest time. (NAN)