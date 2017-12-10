Customs generates N262.3bn as 11 months revenue at Tin-Can

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Tin-Can Island Command said it has generated a total of N262.3 billion between January and November 2017.

The revenue increased by N28.8 billion when compared with the sum of N233.5 billion generated in the corresponding period of 2016.

A statement signed by Uche Ejesieme, Public Relations Officer of the command said that Bashar Yusuf, Customs Area Controller, disclosed this while receiving a delegation of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) Post Mortem Sub-Committee on Tuesday in his office.

He said that the Command have made significant and steady progress in the areas of her core functions in the past 18 months.

“We recorded remarkable seizures of cocaine with a street value of over N2 billion; stolen exotic SUV’S, which was handed over to Interpol Nigeria for onward repatriation to U. S. A; seizure of catche of arms especially pump action riffles totaling 2,010 which eventually necessitated the recent visit of Mr. President to Turkey with other top government officials to see ways of curbing the menace of arms import into Nigeria from Turkey,” he said.

While exchanging opinions on what the Government can do to enhance the efficiency of the Command in revenue generation, the Controller pointed to the need for infrastructural upgrade including the road networks to the ports, scanners and other equipment to enhance the output of the service.

The Controller however assured the committee that the Command will not lower it’s guards in all aspects of her statutory functions and promised to raise the standards of operation through renewed enthusiasm and deeper commitment from the officers/men of the Command.

The statement further stated that the members of the delegation expressed delight at the achievements of the Command in the past 18 months, having gone through the financial records particularly in the areas of consistent progress in revenue generation, capacity building for officers/men of the Command as well as remarkable seizures.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE