Customs redeploys 48 comptrollers for efficient service delivery

Hameed Ibrahim Ali, comptroller-general, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has approved the redeployment of 48 comptrollers of Customs in a major re-jigging exercise geared towards efficient service delivery.

The redeployment, which was in line with ongoing reforms in the agency, saw Comptroller Madugu, M.J moving from Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara to Ogun Command; Comptroller Udo-aka, E.A from Investigation to Oyo/Osun Command, and Comptroller Isiyaku, K from Tariff and Trade to Port Harcourt 1. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Joseph Attah, public relations officer of Customs.

According to the statement, the comptroller-general’s compliance team has been disbanded and a new team reconstituted.

“The new compliance team is divided into three. Team A for Western Axis, B for Northern axis and C for Eastern axis. They are to complement the Federal Operations Units (FOU) in order to vigorously crackdown on all forms of smuggling activities nationwide with particular focus on the enforcement of non-importation of rice and vehicles through the land borders,” Attach said in the statement.

He also noted that new CGC’s Compliance team would be coordinated by Comptroller Azarema, A.A, who before now had been the Comptroller License and Permit at the NCS headquarter. The Axis will be led by Assistant Comptrollers of Customs.

Ali expressed determination to strategically reposition the Service as a crucial contributor to the success story of the nation.

“Revenue leakages must be blocked; the nation needs all collectable revenue,” he said.