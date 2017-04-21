‘Cycling teaches you something different about the city of Lagos’

For more than two decades, Amaechi Okobi has worked with some of the world’s most recognizable brands. Earlier this month, he won, by public votes the Sesema PR Award as the Corporate Communications Professional Person of the Year for his role as Group Head, Communications and External Affairs of Access Bank PLC. In this interview with Nmadiuto Uche, Okobi explains his journey in the cycling world.



Congratulations on winning the Corporate Communications Professional Person of the Year Award. You have led campaigns for brands that promote resilience and fitness, are you on a mission to merge corporations with these habits?

Thank you very much. I was very proud to be nominated. To win the award was an incredible honor. I do think it is important for institutions to promote good health and wellness when they can. I firmly believe that health is wealth. And Access Bank is deeply committed to seeking opportunities to encourage and empower Nigerians to live better, healthier lives.

What does being a cyclist mean to you? Who do you ride with? Or do you prefer to ride alone?

Being a cyclist means freedom. When I’m on my bike, it is the closest I can get to flying – there is nothing like it. You move much faster than if you are walking or running, but slower than a motorcycle or a car; it is very different point of view of your environment. Aside from when I’m with my family, I’m at my happiest when I’m on my bike.

One of the great things about cycling is that you can do it alone or with a large group of cyclists. On weekdays, I ride alone, though I always bump into members of my tribe doing the same loop. I’m a member of a cycling club called Cycology, so on weekends I go out with them on our group rides. Sometimes, we also do have night rides, which offer an entirely different experience. Group rides are much more enjoyable for me because of the camaraderie and the opportunity to bond and learn from the experiences of other riders. I can also be a little competitive, so it’s nice to have other people to go head-to-head with from time to time.

Where is your favourite place to cycle and how does Lagos look when you are on two wheels?

I take my bike with me whenever I travel, so I’ve had some spectacular rides. I’ve ridden in New York, San Francisco, Johannesburg, Cape Town, London, and Cannes. The Club did a tour of Rwanda recently. My favourite of the lot is Cannes, France. The beach, the climbs, and the views make it a truly beautiful place to ride.

In Nigeria, Abuja is fantastic to ride through. The roads are perfect and you can easily do 100km without hitting a single bump or pothole. The hills are very impressive, so if you like climbing, Abuja is incredible. Lagos is actually also an amazing place to ride. You get to really experience the city from a new perspective. Third Mainland Bridge is a vastly different experience at 40km per hour, especially when it’s windy. Broad Street, Marina, Lekki Expressway heading towards Eleko, Iganmu – riding out to the National Theatre is really something. Every ride is different. Every ride teaches you something new about this beautiful city.

The people are great too. They come out and shout encouraging words or wave. Some just stare at the crazy men and women in body hugging Lycra whizzing by at the crack of dawn on a Sunday.



Many struggle to maintain a routine and a 9-5, how do you succeed in keeping to a workout regimen and still carry out your task as a corporate executive?

The key thing is discipline. It’s doing what needs to be done, even (or especially) when you don’t want to do it. It is keeping focused on your goals. You want to be fit and healthy. You want to lose weight or stay in shape. Whatever it is you want to achieve. The journey can be long and hard, but you have to tell yourself every day, “I can do this. I will do this.” Commit to it and you’re halfway there. One day, something just clicks. You’re not working out any more. It is not a struggle. Now you’re just doing something you love. Something you go to bed looking forward to.

I am usually on the asphalt from 6am to 7am, unless there is an early morning meeting or commitment at work. In which case, I’ll usually make up the ride that evening if possible. Riding is important to me. It’s something I genuinely love to do. So I make time for it.

What is the riskiest physical activity you have done and where was this?

I used to really enjoy skydiving when I was a bachelor. I will leap at any excuse to jump out of a plane. No trip abroad was complete if I did not get to jump out of a plane. Now, as a married man with responsibilities, I have to temper my indulgences with wisdom. I find that I’m a lot more safety conscious these days.



Can you describe what a typical day is like for you?

I’m usually up by 5:45am and on my bike from 6am to 7am. That first hour of the day is what gets me energized for the rest of the day. My nine year old leaves for school around the time I get back, so we have time for a quick prayer and a little chat about our plans for the day. It’s actually one of my favourite parts of the day, and the only aspect that is routine.

I don’t really have a typical workday, but the basics will include checking emails, scanning traditional and online media for news that’s relevant to Access Bank and the banking industry. Beyond that, my day is quite fluid. One moment I’m brainstorming a marketing campaign with my incredible team, another, I’m accompanying my boss to a meeting with the managing director of a consumer goods company to review partnership opportunities.

The one thing that is routine about my job is that each day provides a brand new opportunity to learn something new. The banking industry is dynamic and exciting and I am privileged to interact with the most incredible people with the most incredible stories of personal success and accomplishment.

If you had unlimited resources to take your team out for a retreat, where would you go and what would you do?

Obviously, it’s tempting to pick an exotic, foreign location. After all, I love to travel. But Nigeria is a beautiful country, and I think we don’t really take advantage of that. So, I’d probably look for somewhere like the Drill Ranch in Calabar, the Ikogosi Warm Springs or Abraka.

One goal of a retreat is to build stronger relationships and improve communication and cooperation. So you want to focus on team building activities. I’m a big fan of physical activity, so I’d want us to do things that get us outside and moving around. A healthy mix of competitive activities and things require us to work together would be key. The trick is to keep it fun. Of course, you also want the chance to relax a little and get to know each other better. It can’t be all fun and no work, though.

The other main goal of the retreat is to align the team and build effective strategies. So, of course, first class conference facilities are a must. Even with this, you want to keep it as engaging as possible. I like to bring in outside speakers to inspire and motivate the team. Again, lots of team activities to strengthen communication and build a sense of shared ownership. In the end, you don’t want the retreat to end after you leave the place. You want to the camaraderie to last. And you want to make sure everyone is energized and focused to bring all those great plans to life.

You are quite active on Instagram. It’s also interesting that a lot of your posts are about Access Bank. Tell us about your love for Instagram?

Instagram is an outlet for me to share the things I’m passionate about. So, obviously, cycling features heavily. So does family, travel, food, socks, and, of course, Access Bank. It provides an avenue for me to get in touch with my not so serious side. When I see something that tickles me or makes me say ‘hmmm,’ I always try and take a picture, knowing that before I turn in, I’ll post something about it.