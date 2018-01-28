Dalung, NFF, LMC mourns Deji Tinubu

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung has expressed deep shock about the sudden death of the first Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Deji Tinubu.

Dalung described the death as too shocking and sudden to be true, added that late board member of the Nigeria Football Federation was a progressive Nigerian who realised and pursued the dream of a greater and better Nigeria through sports development.

“We have interacted so well over the last couple of months since the Lagos State Government through him as the Chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission and Special Adviser to his Excellency on Sports, muted the idea of renovating the National Stadium in Lagos.

“His level of intelligence and calmness in the face of challenges was excellent,’’ a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nneka Ikem-Anibeze.

“Working closely with him over the last one year on the proposed Lagos National Stadium project reinforced my belief that with the help of bright young Nigerians, the country will be great again.’’

Daluing described the late Chief Executive Officer of Sports Vision Media as a complete gentleman and a perfect role model to young journalists who wished to tap from his abundant wealth of experience.

“Tinubu, a complete gentleman, was humble to a fault. He was one of those few journalists who blazed the trail in their chosen careers and metamorphosed into sports administration when he became the Chairman of the Lagos State Football Association.

“He was also elected as an Executive Board member of the Nigeria Football Federation,’’ he said.

Dalung prayed that God consoled the Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and give the good people of Lagos, the sports fraternity and his immediate family members the fortitude to bear this painful loss.

Also, the Nigeria Football Federation and the entire Nigerian Football fraternity are in utter shock over the death.

“The death of Ayodeji Tinubu came as a rude shock. It was like a knife through the heart. The NFF and the Nigerian Football family have lost a great member, friend and supporter.

“As Special Assistant (Sports) to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, he helped to actualize the hosting of the 2nd CAF Beach Soccer Cup of Nations in Lagos State in December 2016. He had also been in the forefront of other projects in which Lagos State was partnering the NFF before he was posted from Sports to become the Governor’s SA on Commerce earlier this month,” said Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, NFF 1st Vice President.

NFF President, Amaju Pinnick also expressed shock over the death Deji Tinubu: “Earlier this month, we were all together in Accra, Ghana for the AITEO-CAF Awards. He was in the entourage of Governor Ambode, and was his usual lively self.

“In truth, we cannot find the right words to mourn with Governor Ambode and the Lagos State Government. This is heart –rending. However, we find solace in the fact that Ayodeji Tinubu has gone to rest, and that he left giant footprints in the sands of time. We pray that the Almighty God will comfort the entire Lagos State Government structure and grant his widow and the children the fortitude to bear the big loss.”

The League Management Company (LMC) on Friday mourned the sudden death of the former Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Sports, Deji Tinubu, describing his death a as pathetic.

The Media Officer of LMC, the apex ruling body of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Harry Iwuala, said he would be missed by all.

Iwuala described Tinubu as a personality who gave his all for sports and was always ready to bring out policies that would support grassroots development of sports.

“It is a sympathetic situation in the world of sports which Tinubu represents. I deeply sympathise with the sports family in Lagos State.

“Tinubu gave his all for sports, he contributed immensely and he is a lover of grassroots sports; he is always seen around the stadium so he not only talked about it, he lived it.

“I really don’t know how best to describe his contributions because his contributions within these few years to sports is immeasurable.

“Talking about football, he also gave it all, his support to the league is what is in everybody’s lips, what he has done for the clubs representing Lagos was fantastic,’’ he said.

The former Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC) boss slumped and died while taking part in a novelty football match at the ongoing retreat/meeting organised by the Lagos State Government for commissioners and special advisers.

He was immediately rushed to Epe General Hospital after he slumped but later confirmed dead.

Anthony Nlebem